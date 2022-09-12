2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment Survey

Welcome!

Español - Français - Português

We invite oceanographers, marine scientists, ocean engineers, policymakers, and others familiar with the human and/or technical capacity for deep sea research in every coastal country in the world to complete this survey.

Our goal is to establish a baseline assessment of the technical and human capacity for deep sea science and exploration in every coastal nation with deep water (200+ m) around the world.

If your country has little or no capacity for deep sea research, your input is extremely valuable. Do not be deterred if your answers are "no" or "I don't know"—that is important information so that we can work with you to bridge those gaps.

Your input will contribute to a ground-breaking assessment on the current status of deep sea research capacity around the world. Survey results will be made publicly available and will be used to measure change in deep sea capacity throughout the Ocean Decade.

Please share this survey widely to ensure that we include representation from as many countries and communities as possible.

Deadline: We are beginning to analyze surveys received before 1 September 2021. However, to ensure that all voices are heard, we continue to welcome completed surveys and will include your input in the survey results.

Questions? Contact [email protected]

This survey is an activity of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

Your Country

You may be part of multiple countries. For example, you might have grown up in one country, but now live and work in another. Or you might live and work in one, but do field work in another.

This survey aims to identify the technical and human capacity of one country at a time. Think about which country you plan to represent for this survey.

If you would like to represent multiple countries/communities, please complete the survey again so that we can keep the data for each discrete.

*1. Which country would you like to represent for this survey?

The drop-down includes coastal countries. Select "other" if you would like to add a landlocked country, territory, or Indigenous/native community.

*2. The country/nation identified in the previous question is...

my country of primary residence.

my country of origin.

the country where I do field work.

my Indigenous or native community.

Other (please specify)

Your Community

*3. What are the 3 most important deep sea issues in {{ Q1 }}?

Basic science & exploration

Fisheries & aquaculture

Seabed mining

Conservation & protection

Maritime archaeology & history

Offshore oil & gas

Renewable energy

Safety & security

Telecommunications

Climate change

Other (please specify)

*4. How would you assess the status of deep sea (200+ m) research and exploration in {{ Q1 }}?

*5. What are the primary roles you represent in {{ Q1 }}?

Select up to 3.

Scientist/Researcher

Education/Outreach

Policy/Law/Management

Government

Developing Nation/Community

Engineering/Technology

Traditional Knowledge

Aquatics/Recreation

Industry/Investment

Philanthropy

Student/Early Career

Conservation/Advocacy

Other (please specify)

6. If you carry out field research, in what marine environment(s) do you work?

Inshore

Nearshore (within 3 miles of the coast)

On the continental shelf (~<200 m)

Deep water (>200 m)

Other (please specify)

None of the above

Human Capacity

*7. Which universities and/or research labs study the deep sea in {{ Q1 }}}?

If there are no universities and/or research labs that study the deep sea in {{ Q1 }}, enter "NA." Please use full names, not acronyms.

*8. Which government agencies/ministries study the deep sea in {{ Q1 }}?

If there are no government agencies that study the deep sea in your country/community, enter "NA." Please use full names, not acronyms.

9. Are there other organizations that deal with deep sea issues in {{ Q1 }}? If so, please list them.

If there are no other organizations that deal with the deep sea in your country/community, enter "NA". Please use full names, not acronyms.

*10. What marine industries exist in {{ Q1 }}?

Select all that apply.

Aquaculture

Deep sea mining

Fisheries

Marine biotechnology

Marine construction &/or shipbuilding

Marine R&D

Marine transport

Ocean renewable/wind energy

Offshore oil & gas

Protection & conservation

Safety & surveillance

Shipping

Tourism

Other (please specify)

None of the above

Technical Capacity: Vessels

*11. How important are ships/vessels for your work?

*12/13. What kinds of vessels do you have access to for deep sea work in {{ Q1 }}?

Select all that apply.

Research vessels

Fishing vessels

Cruise ships

Recreational vessels

Traditional vessels

Other (please specify)

I don't have access to vessels

*14. How well do the vessels in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs in terms of...

What other factors affect how well vessels in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs?

*15. What is the potential impact for increased access to vessels in {{ Q1 }}?

If you had more access to vessels, how much would it impact your work?

*16. Is there anything else you would like to share about vessels in {{ Q1 }}?

Technical Capacity: Deep Submergence Vehicles

*17. How important are deep submergence vehicles (remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles, submersibles, etc.) for your work?

*18. What kinds of deep submergence vehicles do you have access to in {{ Q1 }}?

Check all that apply.

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Submersibles/Human Occupied Vehicles (HOVs)

Landers/Benthic Remote Underwater Video (BRUVs)

Drifters

Tow sleds

Other (please specify)

None of the above

*19. What is the approximate depth range of deep submergence vehicles in {{ Q1 }}?

Other (please specify)

*20. How well do the deep submergence vehicles in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs in terms of...

What other factors affect how well deep submergence vehicles in your country meet your needs?

21. What is the potential impact for increased access to deep submergence vehicles in {{ Q1 }}?

22. Is there anything else you would like to share about deep submergence vehicles in {{ Q1 }}?

Technical Capacity: Sensors

*23. How important are deep sea sensors for your work?

*24. What kinds of deep sea sensors do you have access to in {{ Q1 }}?

CTD

Oxygen, pH, and/or eH

eDNA sampling

Imaging (still and/or video)

Water sampling

Navigation/tracking (USBL, LBL, etc.)

Seafloor mapping (sidescan and/or multibeam)

Other (please specify)

None of the above

*25. How well do the deep sea sensors in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs in terms of...

What other factors affect how well deep sea sensors in your country meet your needs?

*26. What is the potential impact for increased access to deep sea sensors in {{ Q1 }}?

*27. Is there anything else you would like to share about deep sea sensors in {{ Q1 }}?

Technical Capacity: Data Analysis & Accessibility

Cloud computing

Data management tools

Data storage capacity

Data visualization tools

Genomic sequencing

Geographical information systems (GIS)

Machine learning/artificial intelligence

I don't know what tools are available

Other (please specify)

None of the above

What other factors affect how well data analysis & access tools in your country meet your needs?

Opportunities & Challenges

*33. What are the top 3 challenges to deep sea science and exploration in {{ Q1 }}?

Funding

Access to vessels

Access to deep submergence vehicles

Access to deep sea sensors

Access to data tools

Scalability of technologies

Human capacity/knowledge to do deep sea research

Lack of connections with other deep sea researchers

Other (please specify)

* 34. What are you most excited about in the next 5-10 years for deep sea science and exploration in {{ Q1 }}?

Technology that can go deeper

Less expensive data collection technologies

Better/more precise data collection technologies

Scalable platforms & sensors

Better data access and analysis tools

Training opportunities

Networking/connecting with others

Other (please specify)

35. What is your name?

36. What is your affiliation?

37. What is your email address?

* 38. Would you like to be added to the Ocean Discovery League email address to receive notifications of survey results?

Yes

No

Demographics

The following questions are for demographic purposes to ensure that we are reaching the most diverse audience possible. Your responses will be anonymized and will not be identified to you/your name in the final analysis and report.

*39. What is your age?

Under 18

18-24

25-34

35-44

45-54

55-64

65+

*40. What is your country of primary residence?

The drop-down includes coastal countries.

Select "other" if you would like to add a landlocked or Indigenous/native nation.

*41. As what gender do you identify?

Agender

Female

Gender fluid

Male

Non-binary

I'd prefer to describe myself

Prefer not to answer

*42. What is the highest degree or education level you have completed?

Some High School

High School

Some college

Bachelor's Degree

Some graduate school

Master's Degree

Doctoral Degree

Trade School

Prefer not to answer

Other (please specify)

*43. What is the organizational sector of your affiliation?

Academia

Government

Industry

Non-profit

NGO

Philanthropy

Other (please specify)

Thank you!

To finalize your response, please click "Done" below.

Sincere thanks for your input. We appreciate your time, expertise, and dedication to making the deep sea more accessible to all.

If you would like to complete the survey again for another country, please reload the survey after clicking "Done".