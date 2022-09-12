Skip to main content
Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Survey
Published on Sep 12, 2022DOI

2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment Survey

Questions asked in the 2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment Survey.

Published onSep 12, 2022
2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment Survey
·
key-enterThis Pub is a Supplement to

Welcome!

Español - Français - Português

We invite oceanographers, marine scientists, ocean engineers, policymakers, and others familiar with the human and/or technical capacity for deep sea research in every coastal country in the world to complete this survey.

Our goal is to establish a baseline assessment of the technical and human capacity for deep sea science and exploration in every coastal nation with deep water (200+ m) around the world.

If your country has little or no capacity for deep sea research, your input is extremely valuable. Do not be deterred if your answers are "no" or "I don't know"—that is important information so that we can work with you to bridge those gaps.

Your input will contribute to a ground-breaking assessment on the current status of deep sea research capacity around the world. Survey results will be made publicly available and will be used to measure change in deep sea capacity throughout the Ocean Decade.

Please share this survey widely to ensure that we include representation from as many countries and communities as possible.

Deadline: We are beginning to analyze surveys received before 1 September 2021. However, to ensure that all voices are heard, we continue to welcome completed surveys and will include your input in the survey results.

Questions? Contact [email protected]

This survey is an activity of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

Your Country

You may be part of multiple countries. For example, you might have grown up in one country, but now live and work in another. Or you might live and work in one, but do field work in another.

This survey aims to identify the technical and human capacity of one country at a time. Think about which country you plan to represent for this survey.

If you would like to represent multiple countries/communities, please complete the survey again so that we can keep the data for each discrete.

*1. Which country would you like to represent for this survey?

The drop-down includes coastal countries. Select "other" if you would like to add a landlocked country, territory, or Indigenous/native community.

*2. The country/nation identified in the previous question is...

  • my country of primary residence.

  • my country of origin.

  • the country where I do field work.

  • my Indigenous or native community.

  • Other (please specify)

Your Community

*3. What are the 3 most important deep sea issues in {{ Q1 }}?

  • Basic science & exploration

  • Fisheries & aquaculture

  • Seabed mining

  • Conservation & protection

  • Maritime archaeology & history

  • Offshore oil & gas

  • Renewable energy

  • Safety & security

  • Telecommunications

  • Climate change

  • Other (please specify)

*4. How would you assess the status of deep sea (200+ m) research and exploration in {{ Q1 }}?

*5. What are the primary roles you represent in {{ Q1 }}?

Select up to 3.

  • Scientist/Researcher

  • Education/Outreach

  • Policy/Law/Management

  • Government

  • Developing Nation/Community

  • Engineering/Technology

  • Traditional Knowledge

  • Aquatics/Recreation

  • Industry/Investment

  • Philanthropy

  • Student/Early Career

  • Conservation/Advocacy

  • Other (please specify)

6. If you carry out field research, in what marine environment(s) do you work?

  • Inshore

  • Nearshore (within 3 miles of the coast)

  • On the continental shelf (~<200 m)

  • Deep water (>200 m)

  • Other (please specify)

  • None of the above

Human Capacity

*7. Which universities and/or research labs study the deep sea in {{ Q1 }}}?

If there are no universities and/or research labs that study the deep sea in {{ Q1 }}, enter "NA." Please use full names, not acronyms.

*8. Which government agencies/ministries study the deep sea in {{ Q1 }}?

If there are no government agencies that study the deep sea in your country/community, enter "NA." Please use full names, not acronyms.

9. Are there other organizations that deal with deep sea issues in {{ Q1 }}? If so, please list them.

If there are no other organizations that deal with the deep sea in your country/community, enter "NA". Please use full names, not acronyms.

*10. What marine industries exist in {{ Q1 }}?

Select all that apply.

  • Aquaculture

  • Deep sea mining

  • Fisheries

  • Marine biotechnology

  • Marine construction &/or shipbuilding

  • Marine R&D

  • Marine transport

  • Ocean renewable/wind energy

  • Offshore oil & gas

  • Protection & conservation

  • Safety & surveillance

  • Shipping

  • Tourism

  • Other (please specify)

  • None of the above

Technical Capacity: Vessels

*11. How important are ships/vessels for your work?

*12/13. What kinds of vessels do you have access to for deep sea work in {{ Q1 }}?

Select all that apply.

  • Research vessels

  • Fishing vessels

  • Cruise ships

  • Recreational vessels

  • Traditional vessels

  • Other (please specify)

  • I don't have access to vessels

Question 13 was created as multiple selection because #12 was single choice (in error).

*14. How well do the vessels in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs in terms of...

What other factors affect how well vessels in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs?

*15. What is the potential impact for increased access to vessels in {{ Q1 }}?

If you had more access to vessels, how much would it impact your work?

*16. Is there anything else you would like to share about vessels in {{ Q1 }}?

Technical Capacity: Deep Submergence Vehicles

*17. How important are deep submergence vehicles (remotely operated vehicles, autonomous underwater vehicles, submersibles, etc.) for your work?

*18. What kinds of deep submergence vehicles do you have access to in {{ Q1 }}?

Check all that apply.

  • Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs)

  • Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

  • Submersibles/Human Occupied Vehicles (HOVs)

  • Landers/Benthic Remote Underwater Video (BRUVs)

  • Drifters

  • Tow sleds

  • Other (please specify)

  • None of the above

*19. What is the approximate depth range of deep submergence vehicles in {{ Q1 }}?

Other (please specify)

*20. How well do the deep submergence vehicles in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs in terms of...

What other factors affect how well deep submergence vehicles in your country meet your needs?

21. What is the potential impact for increased access to deep submergence vehicles in {{ Q1 }}?

22. Is there anything else you would like to share about deep submergence vehicles in {{ Q1 }}?

Technical Capacity: Sensors

*23. How important are deep sea sensors for your work?

*24. What kinds of deep sea sensors do you have access to in {{ Q1 }}?

  • CTD

  • Oxygen, pH, and/or eH

  • eDNA sampling

  • Imaging (still and/or video)

  • Water sampling

  • Navigation/tracking (USBL, LBL, etc.)

  • Seafloor mapping (sidescan and/or multibeam)

  • Other (please specify)

  • None of the above

*25. How well do the deep sea sensors in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs in terms of...

What other factors affect how well deep sea sensors in your country meet your needs?

*26. What is the potential impact for increased access to deep sea sensors in {{ Q1 }}?

*27. Is there anything else you would like to share about deep sea sensors in {{ Q1 }}?

Technical Capacity: Data Analysis & Accessibility

*28. How important are data analysis & access tools for your work?

*29. What kinds of data analysis & access tools do you have access to in {{ Q1 }}?

  • Cloud computing

  • Data management tools

  • Data storage capacity

  • Data visualization tools

  • Genomic sequencing

  • Geographical information systems (GIS)

  • Machine learning/artificial intelligence

  • I don't know what tools are available

  • Other (please specify)

  • None of the above

*30. How well do the data analysis & access tools in {{ Q1 }} meet your needs in terms of...

What other factors affect how well data analysis & access tools in your country meet your needs?

*31. What is the potential impact for increased access to data analysis & access tools in {{ Q1 }}?

32. Is there anything else you would like to share about data analysis & access tools in {{ Q1 }}?

Opportunities & Challenges

*33. What are the top 3 challenges to deep sea science and exploration in {{ Q1 }}?

  • Funding

  • Access to vessels

  • Access to deep submergence vehicles

  • Access to deep sea sensors

  • Access to data tools

  • Scalability of technologies

  • Human capacity/knowledge to do deep sea research

  • Lack of connections with other deep sea researchers

  • Other (please specify)

* 34. What are you most excited about in the next 5-10 years for deep sea science and exploration in {{ Q1 }}?

  • Technology that can go deeper

  • Less expensive data collection technologies

  • Better/more precise data collection technologies

  • Scalable platforms & sensors

  • Better data access and analysis tools

  • Training opportunities

  • Networking/connecting with others

  • Other (please specify)

Contact Information

35. What is your name?

36. What is your affiliation?

37. What is your email address?

* 38. Would you like to be added to the Ocean Discovery League email address to receive notifications of survey results?

  • Yes

  • No

Demographics

The following questions are for demographic purposes to ensure that we are reaching the most diverse audience possible. Your responses will be anonymized and will not be identified to you/your name in the final analysis and report.

*39. What is your age?

  • Under 18

  • 18-24

  • 25-34

  • 35-44

  • 45-54

  • 55-64

  • 65+

*40. What is your country of primary residence?

The drop-down includes coastal countries.
Select "other" if you would like to add a landlocked or Indigenous/native nation.

*41. As what gender do you identify?

  • Agender

  • Female

  • Gender fluid

  • Male

  • Non-binary

  • I'd prefer to describe myself

  • Prefer not to answer

*42. What is the highest degree or education level you have completed?

  • Some High School

  • High School

  • Some college

  • Bachelor's Degree

  • Some graduate school

  • Master's Degree

  • Doctoral Degree

  • Trade School

  • Prefer not to answer

  • Other (please specify)

*43. What is the organizational sector of your affiliation?

  • Academia

  • Government

  • Industry

  • Non-profit

  • NGO

  • Philanthropy

  • Other (please specify)

Thank you!

To finalize your response, please click "Done" below.

Sincere thanks for your input. We appreciate your time, expertise, and dedication to making the deep sea more accessible to all.

If you would like to complete the survey again for another country, please reload the survey after clicking "Done".

Connections
1 of 4
A Translation of this Pub
Encuesta Global de Evaluación de la Capacidad del Mar Profundo de 2022
Encuesta Global de Evaluación de la Capacidad del Mar Profundo de 2022
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022
  • deepseacapacity.oceandiscoveryleague.org
Description

Preguntas formuladas en la Encuesta de Evaluación de la Capacidad Mundial del Mar Profundo de 2022.

A Translation of this Pub
Étude Mondiale pour l’Évaluation des Capacités en Eau Profonde
Étude Mondiale pour l’Évaluation des Capacités en Eau Profonde
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022
  • deepseacapacity.oceandiscoveryleague.org
Description

Questions posées dans Étude Mondiale pour l’Évaluation des Capacités en Eau Profonde 2022.

A Translation of this Pub
Pesquisa Global para Avaliação de Capacidade do Mar Profundo
Pesquisa Global para Avaliação de Capacidade do Mar Profundo
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022
  • deepseacapacity.oceandiscoveryleague.org
Description

Perguntas feitas na Pesquisa Global de Avaliação da Capacidade do Mar Profundo de 2022.

Another Supplement to Data Collection & Analysis
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment
2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment
Published with