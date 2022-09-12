2022 Data Tables: Oceania

Description
High-level findings on the deep-sea capacity of 28 geographical areas in Oceania, divided into four subregions: Micronesia, Melanesia, Polynesia, and Australia & New Zealand.
List of GeoAreas, income groups, data sources, and exclusive economic zones in Oceania.
GeoAreas classified according to GeoArea Classifications [1]
GeoArea
Subregion
Sovereign
Dependency
SIDS
American Samoa
Polynesia
Yes
Yes
Australia
Australia and New Zealand
Yes
Christmas Island
Australia and New Zealand
Yes
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Australia and New Zealand
Yes
Cook Islands
Polynesia
Yes
Yes
Fiji
Melanesia
Yes
Yes
French Polynesia
Polynesia
Yes
Yes
Guam
Micronesia
Yes
Yes
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Australia and New Zealand
Yes
Howland & Baker Island
Polynesia
Yes
Jarvis Island
Polynesia
Yes
Johnston Atoll
Polynesia
Yes
Kiribati
Micronesia
Yes
Yes
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Yes
Yes
Micronesia
Micronesia
Yes
Yes
Nauru
Micronesia
Yes
Yes
New Caledonia
Melanesia
Yes
Yes
New Zealand
Australia and New Zealand
Yes
Niue
Polynesia
Yes
Yes
Norfolk Island
Australia and New Zealand
Yes
Northern Mariana Islands
Micronesia
Yes
Yes
Palau
Micronesia
Yes
Yes
Palmyra Atoll & Kingman Reef
Polynesia
Yes
Papua New Guinea
Melanesia
Yes
Yes
Pitcairn Islands
Polynesia
Yes
Samoa
Polynesia
Yes
Yes
Solomon Islands
Melanesia
Yes
Yes
Tokelau
Polynesia
Yes
Tonga
Polynesia
Yes
Yes
Tuvalu
Polynesia
Yes
Yes
Vanuatu
Melanesia
Yes
Yes
Wake Island
Micronesia
Yes
Wallis and Futuna
Polynesia
Yes
GeoAreas classified by The World Bank Economic Groups. “NC” GeoAreas are not classified [2]
GeoArea
High Income
Upper Middle
Lower Middle
Low Income
NC
American Samoa
Yes
Australia
Yes
Christmas Island
Yes
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Yes
Cook Islands
Yes
Fiji
Yes
French Polynesia
Yes
Guam
Yes
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Yes
Howland & Baker Island
Yes
Jarvis Island
Yes
Johnston Atoll
Yes
Kiribati
Yes
Marshall Islands
Yes
Micronesia
Yes
Nauru
Yes
New Caledonia
Yes
New Zealand
Yes
Niue
Yes
Norfolk Island
Yes
Northern Mariana Islands
Yes
Palau
Yes
Palmyra Atoll & Kingman Reef
Yes
Papua New Guinea
Yes
Pitcairn Islands
Yes
Samoa
Yes
Solomon Islands
Yes
Tokelau
Yes
Tonga
Yes
Tuvalu
Yes
Vanuatu
Yes
Wake Island
Yes
Wallis and Futuna
Yes
Number of surveys received for each GeoArea, GeoAreas researched, and reasons if GeoAreas were not researched, according to Data Collection.
GeoArea
Surveys
Research
No Research
American Samoa
Yes
Australia
3
Yes
Christmas Island
Yes
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
Yes
Cook Islands
3
Yes
Fiji
3
Yes
French Polynesia
Yes
Guam
Yes
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
Yes
Howland & Baker Island
Uninhabited/not permanent
Jarvis Island
Uninhabited/not permanent
Johnston Atoll
Uninhabited/not permanent
Kiribati
1
Yes
Marshall Islands
Yes
Micronesia
Yes
Nauru
Yes
New Caledonia
Yes
New Zealand
2
Yes
Niue
Yes
Norfolk Island
Yes
Northern Mariana Islands
Yes
Palau
1
Yes
Palmyra Atoll & Kingman Reef
Uninhabited/not permanent
Papua New Guinea
2
Yes
Pitcairn Islands
Yes
Samoa
Yes
Solomon Islands
1
Yes
Tokelau
Yes
Tonga
2
Yes
Tuvalu
Yes
Vanuatu
5
Yes
Wake Island
Uninhabited/not permanent
Wallis and Futuna
Yes
EEZ areas calculated according to EEZ Status & Calculations. [3][4][5]
GeoArea
EEZ Area (km2)
% of EEZ >200 m
American Samoa
406,000
100%
Australia
7,337,000
71%
Christmas Island
328,000
100%
Cocos (Keeling) Islands
467,000
100%
Cook Islands
1,969,000
100%
Fiji
1,277,000
97%
French Polynesia
4,762,000
100%
Guam
208,000
100%
Heard Island and McDonald Islands
417,000
99%
Howland & Baker Island
435,000
100%
Jarvis Island
323,000
100%
Johnston Atoll
442,000
100%
Kiribati
3,437,000
100%
Marshall Islands
1,997,000
99%
Micronesia
3,008,000
99%
Nauru
309,000
100%
New Caledonia
1,173,000
96%
New Zealand
4,101,000
93%
Niue
318,000
100%
Norfolk Island
431,000
99%
Northern Mariana Islands
764,000
100%
Palau
614,000
100%
Palmyra Atoll & Kingman Reef
354,000
100%
Papua New Guinea
2,384,000
93%
Pitcairn Islands
842,000
100%
Samoa
130,000
99%
Solomon Islands
1,598,000
98%
Tokelau
321,000
100%
Tonga
664,000
99%
Tuvalu
752,000
100%
Wake Island
407,000
100%
Wallis and Futuna
262,000
99%