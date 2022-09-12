Skip to main content
Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment
Published on Sep 12, 2022

2022 Data Tables: Oceania

List of GeoAreas, income groups, data sources, and exclusive economic zones in Oceania.

Published onSep 12, 2022
2022 Data Tables: Oceania
Oceania GeoAreas

Table 1

GeoAreas classified according to GeoArea Classifications [1]

GeoArea

Subregion

Sovereign

Dependency

SIDS

American Samoa

Polynesia

Yes

Yes

Australia

Australia and New Zealand

Yes

Christmas Island

Australia and New Zealand

Yes

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Australia and New Zealand

Yes

Cook Islands

Polynesia

Yes

Yes

Fiji

Melanesia

Yes

Yes

French Polynesia

Polynesia

Yes

Yes

Guam

Micronesia

Yes

Yes

Heard Island and McDonald Islands

Australia and New Zealand

Yes

Howland & Baker Island

Polynesia

Yes

Jarvis Island

Polynesia

Yes

Johnston Atoll

Polynesia

Yes

Kiribati

Micronesia

Yes

Yes

Marshall Islands

Micronesia

Yes

Yes

Micronesia

Micronesia

Yes

Yes

Nauru

Micronesia

Yes

Yes

New Caledonia

Melanesia

Yes

Yes

New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand

Yes

Niue

Polynesia

Yes

Yes

Norfolk Island

Australia and New Zealand

Yes

Northern Mariana Islands

Micronesia

Yes

Yes

Palau

Micronesia

Yes

Yes

Palmyra Atoll & Kingman Reef

Polynesia

Yes

Papua New Guinea

Melanesia

Yes

Yes

Pitcairn Islands

Polynesia

Yes

Samoa

Polynesia

Yes

Yes

Solomon Islands

Melanesia

Yes

Yes

Tokelau

Polynesia

Yes

Tonga

Polynesia

Yes

Yes

Tuvalu

Polynesia

Yes

Yes

Vanuatu

Melanesia

Yes

Yes

Wake Island

Micronesia

Yes

Wallis and Futuna

Polynesia

Yes

Oceania Income Groups

Table 2

GeoAreas classified by The World Bank Economic Groups. “NC” GeoAreas are not classified [2]

GeoArea

High Income

Upper Middle

Lower Middle

Low Income

NC

American Samoa

Yes

Australia

Yes

Christmas Island

Yes

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Yes

Cook Islands

Yes

Fiji

Yes

French Polynesia

Yes

Guam

Yes

Heard Island and McDonald Islands

Yes

Howland & Baker Island

Yes

Jarvis Island

Yes

Johnston Atoll

Yes

Kiribati

Yes

Marshall Islands

Yes

Micronesia

Yes

Nauru

Yes

New Caledonia

Yes

New Zealand

Yes

Niue

Yes

Norfolk Island

Yes

Northern Mariana Islands

Yes

Palau

Yes

Palmyra Atoll & Kingman Reef

Yes

Papua New Guinea

Yes

Pitcairn Islands

Yes

Samoa

Yes

Solomon Islands

Yes

Tokelau

Yes

Tonga

Yes

Tuvalu

Yes

Vanuatu

Yes

Wake Island

Yes

Wallis and Futuna

Yes

Oceania Data Sources

Table 3

Number of surveys received for each GeoArea, GeoAreas researched, and reasons if GeoAreas were not researched, according to Data Collection.

GeoArea

Surveys

Research

No Research

American Samoa

Yes

Australia

3

Yes

Christmas Island

Yes

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

Yes

Cook Islands

3

Yes

Fiji

3

Yes

French Polynesia

Yes

Guam

Yes

Heard Island and McDonald Islands

Yes

Howland & Baker Island

Uninhabited/not permanent

Jarvis Island

Uninhabited/not permanent

Johnston Atoll

Uninhabited/not permanent

Kiribati

1

Yes

Marshall Islands

Yes

Micronesia

Yes

Nauru

Yes

New Caledonia

Yes

New Zealand

2

Yes

Niue

Yes

Norfolk Island

Yes

Northern Mariana Islands

Yes

Palau

1

Yes

Palmyra Atoll & Kingman Reef

Uninhabited/not permanent

Papua New Guinea

2

Yes

Pitcairn Islands

Yes

Samoa

Yes

Solomon Islands

1

Yes

Tokelau

Yes

Tonga

2

Yes

Tuvalu

Yes

Vanuatu

5

Yes

Wake Island

Uninhabited/not permanent

Wallis and Futuna

Yes

Oceania Exclusive Economic Zones

Table 4

EEZ areas calculated according to EEZ Status & Calculations. [3][4][5]

GeoArea

EEZ Area (km2)

% of EEZ >200 m

American Samoa

406,000

100%

Australia

7,337,000

71%

Christmas Island

328,000

100%

Cocos (Keeling) Islands

467,000

100%

Cook Islands

1,969,000

100%

Fiji

1,277,000

97%

French Polynesia

4,762,000

100%

Guam

208,000

100%

Heard Island and McDonald Islands

417,000

99%

Howland & Baker Island

435,000

100%

Jarvis Island

323,000

100%

Johnston Atoll

442,000

100%

Kiribati

3,437,000

100%

Marshall Islands

1,997,000

99%

Micronesia

3,008,000

99%

Nauru

309,000

100%

New Caledonia

1,173,000

96%

New Zealand

4,101,000

93%

Niue

318,000

100%

Norfolk Island

431,000

99%

Northern Mariana Islands

764,000

100%

Palau

614,000

100%

Palmyra Atoll & Kingman Reef

354,000

100%

Papua New Guinea

2,384,000

93%

Pitcairn Islands

842,000

100%

Samoa

130,000

99%

Solomon Islands

1,598,000

98%

Tokelau

321,000

100%

Tonga

664,000

99%

Tuvalu

752,000

100%

Wake Island

407,000

100%

Wallis and Futuna

262,000

99%

