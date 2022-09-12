2022 Data Tables: Europe

Description
High-level findings on the deep-sea capacity of 26 geographical areas in Europe, divided into four subregions: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Southern Europe.
List of GeoAreas, income groups, data sources, and exclusive economic zones in Europe.
GeoAreas classified according to GeoArea Classifications [1]
GeoArea
Subregion
Sovereign
Dependency
SIDS
Albania
Southern Europe
Yes
Andorra
Southern Europe
Yes
Austria
Western Europe
Yes
Belarus
Eastern Europe
Yes
Belgium
Western Europe
Yes
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Southern Europe
Yes
Bulgaria
Eastern Europe
Yes
Croatia
Southern Europe
Yes
Czechia
Eastern Europe
Yes
Denmark
Northern Europe
Yes
Estonia
Northern Europe
Yes
Faroe Islands
Northern Europe
Yes
Finland
Northern Europe
Yes
France
Western Europe
Yes
Germany
Western Europe
Yes
Gibraltar
Southern Europe
Yes
Greece
Southern Europe
Yes
Guernsey
Northern Europe
Yes
Hungary
Eastern Europe
Yes
Iceland
Northern Europe
Yes
Ireland
Northern Europe
Yes
Italy
Southern Europe
Yes
Jan Mayen
Northern Europe
Yes
Jersey
Northern Europe
Yes
Latvia
Northern Europe
Yes
Liechtenstein
Western Europe
Yes
Lithuania
Northern Europe
Yes
Luxembourg
Western Europe
Yes
Malta
Southern Europe
Yes
Moldova
Eastern Europe
Yes
Monaco
Western Europe
Yes
Montenegro
Southern Europe
Yes
Netherlands
Western Europe
Yes
North Macedonia
Southern Europe
Yes
Norway
Northern Europe
Yes
Poland
Eastern Europe
Yes
Portugal
Southern Europe
Yes
Romania
Eastern Europe
Yes
Russian Federation
Eastern Europe
Yes
San Marino
Southern Europe
Yes
Serbia
Southern Europe
Yes
Slovakia
Eastern Europe
Yes
Slovenia
Southern Europe
Yes
Spain
Southern Europe
Yes
Svalbard
Northern Europe
Yes
Sweden
Northern Europe
Yes
Switzerland
Western Europe
Yes
Ukraine
Eastern Europe
Yes
United Kingdom
Northern Europe
Yes
GeoAreas classified by The World Bank Economic Groups. “NC” GeoAreas are not classified [2]
High Income
Upper Middle
Lower Middle
Low Income
NC
Albania
Yes
Andorra
Yes
Austria
Yes
Belarus
Yes
Belgium
Yes
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Yes
Bulgaria
Yes
Croatia
Yes
Czechia
Yes
Denmark
Yes
Estonia
Yes
Faroe Islands
Yes
Finland
Yes
France
Yes
Germany
Yes
Gibraltar
Yes
Greece
Yes
Guernsey
Yes
Hungary
Yes
Iceland
Yes
Ireland
Yes
Italy
Yes
Jan Mayen
Yes
Jersey
Yes
Latvia
Yes
Liechtenstein
Yes
Lithuania
Yes
Luxembourg
Yes
Malta
Yes
Moldova
Yes
Monaco
Yes
Montenegro
Yes
Netherlands
Yes
North Macedonia
Yes
Norway
Yes
Poland
Yes
Portugal
Yes
Romania
Yes
Russian Federation
Yes
San Marino
Yes
Serbia
Yes
Slovakia
Yes
Slovenia
Yes
Spain
Yes
Svalbard
Yes
Sweden
Yes
Switzerland
Yes
Ukraine
Yes
United Kingdom
Yes
Number of surveys received for each GeoArea, GeoAreas researched, and reasons if GeoAreas were not researched, according to Data Collection.
GeoArea
Surveys
Research
No Research
Albania
1
Yes
Andorra
No ocean
Austria
No ocean
Belarus
No ocean
Belgium
2
<1% deep sea
Bosnia and Herzegovina
<1% deep sea
Bulgaria
Yes
Croatia
Yes
Czechia
No ocean
1
Yes
<1% deep sea
Estonia
<1% deep sea
Faroe Islands
Yes
Finland
<1% deep sea
France
2
Yes
Germany
1
<1% deep sea
Gibraltar
Yes
Greece
3
Yes
Guernsey
<1% deep sea
Hungary
No ocean
Iceland
Yes
Ireland
1
Yes
Italy
2
Yes
Jan Mayen
Uninhabited/not permanent
Jersey
<1% deep sea
Latvia
1
Liechtenstein
No ocean
Lithuania
<1% deep sea
Luxembourg
No ocean
Malta
1
Yes
Moldova
No ocean
Monaco
1
Yes
Montenegro
1
Yes
Netherlands
<1% deep sea
North Macedonia
No ocean
Norway
1
Yes
Poland
<1% deep sea
Portugal
7
Yes
Romania
Yes
Russian Federation
2
Yes
San Marino
No ocean
Serbia
No ocean
Slovakia
No ocean
Slovenia
<1% deep sea
Spain
1
Yes
Svalbard
Yes
Sweden
Yes
Switzerland
No ocean
Ukraine
1
Yes
United Kingdom
4
Yes
EEZ areas calculated according to EEZ Status & Calculations. [3][4][5]
GeoArea
EEZ Area (km2)
% of EEZ >200 m
Albania
12,000
48%
Andorra
Austria
Belarus
Belgium
3,000
Bosnia and Herzegovina
010
Bulgaria
35,000
66%
Croatia
55,000
20%
Czechia
Denmark
103,000
1%
Estonia
36,000
0%
Faroe Islands
266,000
90%
Finland
79,000
0%
France
342,000
51%
Germany
53,000
Gibraltar
400
89%
Greece
482,000
86%
Guernsey
7,000
Hungary
Iceland
760,000
86%
Ireland
426,000
65%
Italy
536,000
79%
Jan Mayen
259,000
99%
Jersey
2,000
Latvia
28,000
3%
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
7,000
Luxembourg
Malta
53,000
85%
Moldova
Monaco
300
97%
Montenegro
6,000
44%
Netherlands
62,000
North Macedonia
Norway
932,000
80%
Poland
29,000
Portugal
1,728,000
98%
Romania
30,000
23%
Russian Federation
7,614,000
46%
San Marino
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
200
Spain
1,005,000
92%
Svalbard
795,000
70%
Sweden
154,000
2%
Switzerland
Ukraine
136,000
43%
United Kingdom
722,000
27%