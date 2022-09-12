Skip to main content
Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Sep 12, 2022DOI

2022 Data Tables: Europe

List of GeoAreas, income groups, data sources, and exclusive economic zones in Europe.

Published onSep 12, 2022
2022 Data Tables: Europe
·
1 of 2
key-enterThis Pub is a Supplement to

Europe GeoAreas

Table 1

GeoAreas classified according to GeoArea Classifications [1]

GeoArea

Subregion

Sovereign

Dependency

SIDS

Albania

Southern Europe

Yes

Andorra

Southern Europe

Yes

Austria

Western Europe

Yes

Belarus

Eastern Europe

Yes

Belgium

Western Europe

Yes

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Southern Europe

Yes

Bulgaria

Eastern Europe

Yes

Croatia

Southern Europe

Yes

Czechia

Eastern Europe

Yes

Denmark

Northern Europe

Yes

Estonia

Northern Europe

Yes

Faroe Islands

Northern Europe

Yes

Finland

Northern Europe

Yes

France

Western Europe

Yes

Germany

Western Europe

Yes

Gibraltar

Southern Europe

Yes

Greece

Southern Europe

Yes

Guernsey

Northern Europe

Yes

Hungary

Eastern Europe

Yes

Iceland

Northern Europe

Yes

Ireland

Northern Europe

Yes

Italy

Southern Europe

Yes

Jan Mayen

Northern Europe

Yes

Jersey

Northern Europe

Yes

Latvia

Northern Europe

Yes

Liechtenstein

Western Europe

Yes

Lithuania

Northern Europe

Yes

Luxembourg

Western Europe

Yes

Malta

Southern Europe

Yes

Moldova

Eastern Europe

Yes

Monaco

Western Europe

Yes

Montenegro

Southern Europe

Yes

Netherlands

Western Europe

Yes

North Macedonia

Southern Europe

Yes

Norway

Northern Europe

Yes

Poland

Eastern Europe

Yes

Portugal

Southern Europe

Yes

Romania

Eastern Europe

Yes

Russian Federation

Eastern Europe

Yes

San Marino

Southern Europe

Yes

Serbia

Southern Europe

Yes

Slovakia

Eastern Europe

Yes

Slovenia

Southern Europe

Yes

Spain

Southern Europe

Yes

Svalbard

Northern Europe

Yes

Sweden

Northern Europe

Yes

Switzerland

Western Europe

Yes

Ukraine

Eastern Europe

Yes

United Kingdom

Northern Europe

Yes

Europe Income Groups

Table 2

GeoAreas classified by The World Bank Economic Groups. “NC” GeoAreas are not classified [2]

High Income

Upper Middle

Lower Middle

Low Income

NC

Albania

Yes

Andorra

Yes

Austria

Yes

Belarus

Yes

Belgium

Yes

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Yes

Bulgaria

Yes

Croatia

Yes

Czechia

Yes

Denmark

Yes

Estonia

Yes

Faroe Islands

Yes

Finland

Yes

France

Yes

Germany

Yes

Gibraltar

Yes

Greece

Yes

Guernsey

Yes

Hungary

Yes

Iceland

Yes

Ireland

Yes

Italy

Yes

Jan Mayen

Yes

Jersey

Yes

Latvia

Yes

Liechtenstein

Yes

Lithuania

Yes

Luxembourg

Yes

Malta

Yes

Moldova

Yes

Monaco

Yes

Montenegro

Yes

Netherlands

Yes

North Macedonia

Yes

Norway

Yes

Poland

Yes

Portugal

Yes

Romania

Yes

Russian Federation

Yes

San Marino

Yes

Serbia

Yes

Slovakia

Yes

Slovenia

Yes

Spain

Yes

Svalbard

Yes

Sweden

Yes

Switzerland

Yes

Ukraine

Yes

United Kingdom

Yes

Europe Data Sources

Table 3

Number of surveys received for each GeoArea, GeoAreas researched, and reasons if GeoAreas were not researched, according to Data Collection.

GeoArea

Surveys

Research

No Research

Albania

1

Yes

Andorra

No ocean

Austria

No ocean

Belarus

No ocean

Belgium

2

<1% deep sea

Bosnia and Herzegovina

<1% deep sea

Bulgaria

Yes

Croatia

Yes

Czechia

No ocean

Denmark

1

Yes

<1% deep sea

Estonia

<1% deep sea

Faroe Islands

Yes

Finland

<1% deep sea

France

2

Yes

Germany

1

<1% deep sea

Gibraltar

Yes

Greece

3

Yes

Guernsey

<1% deep sea

Hungary

No ocean

Iceland

Yes

Ireland

1

Yes

Italy

2

Yes

Jan Mayen

Uninhabited/not permanent

Jersey

<1% deep sea

Latvia

1

Liechtenstein

No ocean

Lithuania

<1% deep sea

Luxembourg

No ocean

Malta

1

Yes

Moldova

No ocean

Monaco

1

Yes

Montenegro

1

Yes

Netherlands

<1% deep sea

North Macedonia

No ocean

Norway

1

Yes

Poland

<1% deep sea

Portugal

7

Yes

Romania

Yes

Russian Federation

2

Yes

San Marino

No ocean

Serbia

No ocean

Slovakia

No ocean

Slovenia

<1% deep sea

Spain

1

Yes

Svalbard

Yes

Sweden

Yes

Switzerland

No ocean

Ukraine

1

Yes

United Kingdom

4

Yes

Europe Exclusive Economic Zones

Table 4

EEZ areas calculated according to EEZ Status & Calculations. [3][4][5]

GeoArea

EEZ Area (km2)

% of EEZ >200 m

Albania

12,000

48%

Andorra

Austria

Belarus

Belgium

3,000

Bosnia and Herzegovina

010

Bulgaria

35,000

66%

Croatia

55,000

20%

Czechia

Denmark

103,000

1%

Estonia

36,000

0%

Faroe Islands

266,000

90%

Finland

79,000

0%

France

342,000

51%

Germany

53,000

Gibraltar

400

89%

Greece

482,000

86%

Guernsey

7,000

Hungary

Iceland

760,000

86%

Ireland

426,000

65%

Italy

536,000

79%

Jan Mayen

259,000

99%

Jersey

2,000

Latvia

28,000

3%

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

7,000

Luxembourg

Malta

53,000

85%

Moldova

Monaco

300

97%

Montenegro

6,000

44%

Netherlands

62,000

North Macedonia

Norway

932,000

80%

Poland

29,000

Portugal

1,728,000

98%

Romania

30,000

23%

Russian Federation

7,614,000

46%

San Marino

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

200

Spain

1,005,000

92%

Svalbard

795,000

70%

Sweden

154,000

2%

Switzerland

Ukraine

136,000

43%

United Kingdom

722,000

27%

Connections
1 of 2
Another Supplement to Region Summary: Europe
2022 Dependencies
2022 Dependencies
  • Hide Description
  • Published on Sep 12, 2022
  • deepseacapacity.oceandiscoveryleague.org
Description

Global list of dependencies, their regions, sovereign nations, and research status.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment
2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment
Published with