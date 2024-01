Authors & Contributors

Leadership Team

Dr. Katy Croff Bell is President and Founder, Ocean Discovery League, and Explorer, National Geographic Society, Saunderstown, RI, USA

Dr. Maud C. Quinzin is Capacity Assessment Project Manager, Ocean Discovery League, Brussels, Belgium

Dr. Alexis Hope is Capacity Development Coordinator, Ocean Discovery League, and Postdoctoral Researcher, MIT Media Lab, Cambridge, MA, USA

Susan Poulton is Director of Strategy and Communications, Ocean Discovery League, Philadelphia, PA, USA

Dr. Diva Amon is Science Advisor, Benioff Ocean Initiative, University of California Santa Barbara, and Director and Founder, SpeSeas, D’abadie, Trinidad & Tobago

Regional Research Team

Africa

Otmane Sarti is a doctoral student, University of Abdelmalek Essaâdi, Tangier, Morocco

Bahia Brady is a scientist in biological sciences, Cape Town, South Africa

Americas

Sergio Cambronero-Solano is Associate Professor at Universidad Nacional, Costa Rica, and Executive Director, Colectivo Internacional Pelagos Okeanos, San José, Costa Rica

Drew Lira is a scientist at the Center for Natural Lands Management, Temecula, CA, USA

Asia

Titus Cañete is Project Leader, Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines, Inc., Tejero Jagna, Philippines

Europe

Harriet Baldwin is Marine Evidence Advisor, The Crown State, London, United Kingdom

Oceania

Alanna Smith is Conservation Programme Manager, Te Ipukarea Society, Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Tyler-Rae Chung is a member of the Pacific Youth Council technical advisory group, a member of the UN Ocean Decade Early Career Ocean Professional informal working group, and Frontline Monitoring Officer at Social Empowerment Education Program, Suva, Fiji

Invited Authors

Jacqueline Evans is 2019 Goldman Prize Recipient and Founder, Moana Foundation, Rarotonga, Cook Islands

Sheena Talma is owner, Talma Consultancy, Mahe, Seychelles

Ambassador Peter Thomson is the UNSG's Special Envoy for the Ocean, United Nations, New York, USA

Data & Visualization Team

Kat A. Cantner is Science and Outreach Coordinator, Continental Scientific Drilling Facility, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, Minnesota, USA

Jon Ferguson is Freelance Creative Technologist & Software Systems Engineer, Cambridge, MA, USA

Dr. Diana LaScala-Gruenewald was Data Scientist, Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, Moss Landing, CA, USA

Joanna Maurer is a graduate student, West Chester University of Pennsylvania, and volunteer, GISCorps, West Chester, PA, USA

Katie Parker is a freelance designer and artist, Washington, DC, USA

Keith VanGraafeiland is Product Engineer, Living Atlas Ocean Lead, Esri, Redlands, CA, USA

Translation Team

Sergio Cambronero-Solano is Associate Professor, Universidad Nacional, Costa Rica, and Executive Director, Colectivo Internacional Pelagos Okeanos, San José, Costa Rica

Dr. Fabiana S. Paula is a researcher, Oceanographic Institute, University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil

Dr. Leandro Ponsoni is a researcher, Flanders Marine Institute, Ostend, Belgium

Dr. Maud Quinzin is Capacity Assessment Project Manager, Ocean Discovery League, Brussels, Belgium

Dr. Adela Roa-Varón is Postdoctoral Fellow, Smithsonian Institution, Washington, DC, USA

Slack for Good

Oceankind

Collaborators

Deep-Ocean Observing Strategy

Esri

GISCorps

United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development