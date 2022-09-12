2022 Data Tables: Africa

Description
High-level findings on the deep-sea capacity of 44 geographical areas in Africa, divided into five subregions: Northern Africa, Western Africa, Middle Africa, Eastern Africa, and Southern Africa.
List of GeoAreas, income groups, data sources, and exclusive economic zones in Africa.
GeoAreas classified according to GeoArea Classifications [1]
GeoArea
Subregion
Sovereign
Dependency
SIDS
Algeria
Northern Africa
Yes
Angola
Middle Africa
Yes
Ascension
Western Africa
Yes
Bassas da India
Eastern Africa
Yes
Benin
Western Africa
Yes
Botswana
Southern Africa
Yes
Burkina Faso
Western Africa
Yes
Burundi
Eastern Africa
Yes
Cabo Verde
Western Africa
Yes
Yes
Cameroon
Middle Africa
Yes
Central African Republic
Middle Africa
Yes
Chad
Middle Africa
Yes
Chagos Archipelago
Eastern Africa
Yes
Comoros
Eastern Africa
Yes
Yes
Congo
Middle Africa
Yes
Côte d’Ivoire
Western Africa
Yes
Crozet
Southern Africa
Yes
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Middle Africa
Yes
Djibouti
Eastern Africa
Yes
Egypt
Northern Africa
Yes
Equatorial Guinea
Middle Africa
Yes
Eritrea
Eastern Africa
Yes
Eswatini
Southern Africa
Yes
Ethiopia
Eastern Africa
Yes
Europa Island
Eastern Africa
Yes
Gabon
Middle Africa
Yes
Gambia
Western Africa
Yes
Ghana
Western Africa
Yes
Glorieuse Islands
Eastern Africa
Yes
Guinea
Western Africa
Yes
Guinea-Bissau
Western Africa
Yes
Yes
Juan de Nova Island
Eastern Africa
Yes
Kenya
Yes
Kerguelen
Southern Africa
Yes
Lesotho
Southern Africa
Yes
Liberia
Western Africa
Yes
Libya
Northern Africa
Yes
Madagascar
Eastern Africa
Yes
Malawi
Eastern Africa
Yes
Mali
Western Africa
Yes
Mauritania
Western Africa
Yes
Mauritius
Eastern Africa
Yes
Yes
Mayotte
Eastern Africa
Yes
Morocco
Northern Africa
Yes
Mozambique
Eastern Africa
Yes
Namibia
Southern Africa
Yes
Niger
Western Africa
Yes
Nigeria
Western Africa
Yes
Reunion
Eastern Africa
Yes
Rwanda
Eastern Africa
Yes
Saint Helena
Middle Africa
Yes
Sao Tome and Principe
Middle Africa
Yes
Yes
Senegal
Western Africa
Yes
Seychelles
Eastern Africa
Yes
Yes
Sierra Leone
Western Africa
Yes
Somalia
Eastern Africa
Yes
South Africa
Southern Africa
Yes
South Sudan
Eastern Africa
Yes
St. Paul and Amsterdam Islands
Southern Africa
Yes
Sudan
Northern Africa
Yes
Tanzania
Eastern Africa
Yes
Togo
Western Africa
Yes
Tristan da Cunha
Southern Africa
Yes
Tromelin
Eastern Africa
Yes
Tunisia
Northern Africa
Yes
Uganda
Eastern Africa
Yes
Zambia
Eastern Africa
Yes
Zimbabwe
Eastern Africa
Yes
GeoAreas classified by The World Bank Economic Groups. “NC” GeoAreas are not classified [2]
GeoArea
High Income
Upper Middle
Lower Middle
Low Income
NC
Algeria
Yes
Angola
Yes
Ascension
Yes
Bassas da India
Yes
Benin
Yes
Botswana
Yes
Burkina Faso
Yes
Burundi
Yes
Cabo Verde
Yes
Cameroon
Yes
Central African Republic
Yes
Chad
Yes
Chagos Archipelago
Yes
Comoros
Yes
Congo
Yes
Côte d’Ivoire
Yes
Crozet
Yes
Democratic Republic of the Congo
Yes
Djibouti
Yes
Egypt
Yes
Equatorial Guinea
Yes
Eritrea
Yes
Eswatini
Yes
Ethiopia
Yes
Europa Island
Yes
Gabon
Yes
Gambia
Yes
Ghana
Yes
Glorieuse Islands
Yes
Guinea
Yes
Guinea-Bissau
Yes
Juan de Nova Island
Yes
Kenya
Yes
Kerguelen
Yes
Lesotho
Yes
Liberia
Yes
Libya
Yes
Madagascar
Yes
Malawi
Yes
Mali
Yes
Mauritania
Yes
Mauritius
Yes
Mayotte
Yes
Morocco
Yes
Mozambique
Yes
Namibia
Yes
Niger
Yes
Nigeria
Yes
Reunion
Yes
Rwanda
Yes
Saint Helena
Yes
Sao Tome and Principe
Yes
Senegal
Yes
Seychelles
Yes
Sierra Leone
Yes
Somalia
Yes
South Africa
Yes
South Sudan
Yes
St. Paul and Amsterdam Islands
Yes
Sudan
Yes
Tanzania
Yes
Togo
Yes
Tristan da Cunha
Yes
Tromelin
Yes
Tunisia
Yes
Uganda
Yes
Zambia
Yes
Zimbabwe
Yes
Number of surveys received for each GeoArea, GeoAreas researched, and reasons if GeoAreas were not researched, according to Data Collection.
GeoArea
Surveys
Research
No Research
Algeria
6
Yes
Angola
4
Yes
Ascension
Yes
Bassas da India
Uninhabited/not permanent
Benin
7
Yes
Botswana
No ocean
Burkina Faso
No ocean
Burundi
No ocean
Cabo Verde
1
Yes
Cameroon
3
Yes
Central African Republic
No ocean
Chad
No ocean
Chagos Archipelago
Yes
Comoros
5
Yes
Congo
2
Yes
Côte d’Ivoire
2
Yes
Crozet
Uninhabited/not permanent
Democratic Republic of the Congo
2
Yes
Djibouti
1
Yes
Egypt
4
Yes
Equatorial Guinea
Yes
Eritrea
1
Yes
Eswatini
No ocean
Ethiopia
No ocean
Europa Island
Uninhabited/not permanent
Gabon
1
Yes
Gambia
1
Yes
Ghana
1
Yes
Glorieuse Islands
Uninhabited/not permanent
Guinea
1
Yes
Guinea-Bissau
Yes
Juan de Nova Island
Uninhabited/not permanent
Kenya
5
Yes
Kerguelen
Uninhabited/not permanent
Lesotho
No ocean
Liberia
Yes
Libya
1
Yes
Madagascar
2
Yes
Malawi
No ocean
Mali
No ocean
Mauritania
Yes
Mauritius
3
Yes
Mayotte
Yes
Morocco
9
Yes
Mozambique
2
Yes
Namibia
1
Yes
Niger
No ocean
Nigeria
2
Yes
Reunion
Yes
Rwanda
No ocean
Saint Helena
Yes
Sao Tome and Principe
1
Yes
Senegal
5
Yes
Seychelles
3
Yes
Sierra Leone
Yes
Somalia
9
Yes
South Africa
7
Yes
South Sudan
No ocean
St. Paul and Amsterdam Islands
Uninhabited/not permanent
Sudan
3
Yes
Tanzania
4
Yes
Togo
1
Yes
Tristan da Cunha
Yes
Tromelin
Uninhabited/not permanent
Tunisia
1
Yes
Uganda
No ocean
Zambia
No ocean
Zimbabwe
No ocean
EEZ areas calculated according to EEZ Status & Calculations. [3][4][5]
GeoArea
EEZ Area (km2)
% of EEZ >200 m
Algeria
131,000
93%
Angola
495,000
90%
Ascension
446,000
100%
Bassas da India
121,000
100%
Benin
35,000
91%
Botswana
Burkina Faso
Burundi
Cabo Verde
801,000
99%
Cameroon
14,000
21%
Central African Republic
Chad
Chagos Archipelago
649,000
97%
Comoros
164,000
100%
Congo
34,000
76%
Côte d’Ivoire
171,000
93%
Crozet
575,000
99%
Democratic Republic of the Congo
13,000
81%
Djibouti
7,000
70%
Egypt
241,000
81%
Equatorial Guinea
304,000
96%
Eritrea
77,000
23%
Eswatini
Ethiopia
Europa Island
128,000
100%
Gabon
199,000
81%
Gambia
22,000
76%
Ghana
227,000
90%
Glorieuse Islands
43,000
98%
Guinea
101,000
52%
Guinea-Bissau
75,000
54%
Juan de Nova Island
63,000
99%
Kenya
113,000
93%
Kerguelen
550,000
89%
Lesotho
Liberia
251,000
93%
Libya
364,000
82%
Madagascar
1,190,000
90%
Malawi
Mali
Mauritania
173,000
80%
Mauritius
1,278,000
97%
Mayotte
67,000
98%
Morocco
280,000
79%
Mozambique
562,000
86%
Namibia
562,000
83%
Niger
Nigeria
177,000
76%
Reunion
315,000
100%
Rwanda
Saint Helena
449,000
100%
Sao Tome and Principe
131,000
99%
Senegal
123,000
82%
Seychelles
1,338,000
96%
Sierra Leone
160,000
83%
Somalia
780,000
94%
South Africa
1,547,000
90%
South Sudan
St. Paul and Amsterdam Islands
512,000
100%
Sudan
61,000
80%
Tanzania
240,000
93%
Togo
15,000
93%
Tristan da Cunha
758,000
100%
Tromelin
274,000
100%
Tunisia
99,000
33%
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe