Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment
Published on Sep 12, 2022DOI

2022 Data Tables: Africa

List of GeoAreas, income groups, data sources, and exclusive economic zones in Africa.

Published onSep 12, 2022
Africa GeoAreas

Table 1

GeoAreas classified according to GeoArea Classifications [1]

GeoArea

Subregion

Sovereign

Dependency

SIDS

Algeria

Northern Africa

Yes

Angola

Middle Africa

Yes

Ascension

Western Africa

Yes

Bassas da India

Eastern Africa

Yes

Benin

Western Africa

Yes

Botswana

Southern Africa

Yes

Burkina Faso

Western Africa

Yes

Burundi

Eastern Africa

Yes

Cabo Verde

Western Africa

Yes

Yes

Cameroon

Middle Africa

Yes

Central African Republic

Middle Africa

Yes

Chad

Middle Africa

Yes

Chagos Archipelago

Eastern Africa

Yes

Comoros

Eastern Africa

Yes

Yes

Congo

Middle Africa

Yes

Côte d’Ivoire

Western Africa

Yes

Crozet

Southern Africa

Yes

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Middle Africa

Yes

Djibouti

Eastern Africa

Yes

Egypt

Northern Africa

Yes

Equatorial Guinea

Middle Africa

Yes

Eritrea

Eastern Africa

Yes

Eswatini

Southern Africa

Yes

Ethiopia

Eastern Africa

Yes

Europa Island

Eastern Africa

Yes

Gabon

Middle Africa

Yes

Gambia

Western Africa

Yes

Ghana

Western Africa

Yes

Glorieuse Islands

Eastern Africa

Yes

Guinea

Western Africa

Yes

Guinea-Bissau

Western Africa

Yes

Yes

Juan de Nova Island

Eastern Africa

Yes

Kenya

Eastern Africa

Yes

Kerguelen

Southern Africa

Yes

Lesotho

Southern Africa

Yes

Liberia

Western Africa

Yes

Libya

Northern Africa

Yes

Madagascar

Eastern Africa

Yes

Malawi

Eastern Africa

Yes

Mali

Western Africa

Yes

Mauritania

Western Africa

Yes

Mauritius

Eastern Africa

Yes

Yes

Mayotte

Eastern Africa

Yes

Morocco

Northern Africa

Yes

Mozambique

Eastern Africa

Yes

Namibia

Southern Africa

Yes

Niger

Western Africa

Yes

Nigeria

Western Africa

Yes

Reunion

Eastern Africa

Yes

Rwanda

Eastern Africa

Yes

Saint Helena

Middle Africa

Yes

Sao Tome and Principe

Middle Africa

Yes

Yes

Senegal

Western Africa

Yes

Seychelles

Eastern Africa

Yes

Yes

Sierra Leone

Western Africa

Yes

Somalia

Eastern Africa

Yes

South Africa

Southern Africa

Yes

South Sudan

Eastern Africa

Yes

St. Paul and Amsterdam Islands

Southern Africa

Yes

Sudan

Northern Africa

Yes

Tanzania

Eastern Africa

Yes

Togo

Western Africa

Yes

Tristan da Cunha

Southern Africa

Yes

Tromelin

Eastern Africa

Yes

Tunisia

Northern Africa

Yes

Uganda

Eastern Africa

Yes

Zambia

Eastern Africa

Yes

Zimbabwe

Eastern Africa

Yes

Africa Income Groups

Table 2

GeoAreas classified by The World Bank Economic Groups. “NC” GeoAreas are not classified [2]

GeoArea

High Income

Upper Middle

Lower Middle

Low Income

NC

Algeria

Yes

Angola

Yes

Ascension

Yes

Bassas da India

Yes

Benin

Yes

Botswana

Yes

Burkina Faso

Yes

Burundi

Yes

Cabo Verde

Yes

Cameroon

Yes

Central African Republic

Yes

Chad

Yes

Chagos Archipelago

Yes

Comoros

Yes

Congo

Yes

Côte d’Ivoire

Yes

Crozet

Yes

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Yes

Djibouti

Yes

Egypt

Yes

Equatorial Guinea

Yes

Eritrea

Yes

Eswatini

Yes

Ethiopia

Yes

Europa Island

Yes

Gabon

Yes

Gambia

Yes

Ghana

Yes

Glorieuse Islands

Yes

Guinea

Yes

Guinea-Bissau

Yes

Juan de Nova Island

Yes

Kenya

Yes

Kerguelen

Yes

Lesotho

Yes

Liberia

Yes

Libya

Yes

Madagascar

Yes

Malawi

Yes

Mali

Yes

Mauritania

Yes

Mauritius

Yes

Mayotte

Yes

Morocco

Yes

Mozambique

Yes

Namibia

Yes

Niger

Yes

Nigeria

Yes

Reunion

Yes

Rwanda

Yes

Saint Helena

Yes

Sao Tome and Principe

Yes

Senegal

Yes

Seychelles

Yes

Sierra Leone

Yes

Somalia

Yes

South Africa

Yes

South Sudan

Yes

St. Paul and Amsterdam Islands

Yes

Sudan

Yes

Tanzania

Yes

Togo

Yes

Tristan da Cunha

Yes

Tromelin

Yes

Tunisia

Yes

Uganda

Yes

Zambia

Yes

Zimbabwe

Yes

Africa Data Sources

Table 3

Number of surveys received for each GeoArea, GeoAreas researched, and reasons if GeoAreas were not researched, according to Data Collection.

GeoArea

Surveys

Research

No Research

Algeria

6

Yes

Angola

4

Yes

Ascension

Yes

Bassas da India

Uninhabited/not permanent

Benin

7

Yes

Botswana

No ocean

Burkina Faso

No ocean

Burundi

No ocean

Cabo Verde

1

Yes

Cameroon

3

Yes

Central African Republic

No ocean

Chad

No ocean

Chagos Archipelago

Yes

Comoros

5

Yes

Congo

2

Yes

Côte d’Ivoire

2

Yes

Crozet

Uninhabited/not permanent

Democratic Republic of the Congo

2

Yes

Djibouti

1

Yes

Egypt

4

Yes

Equatorial Guinea

Yes

Eritrea

1

Yes

Eswatini

No ocean

Ethiopia

No ocean

Europa Island

Uninhabited/not permanent

Gabon

1

Yes

Gambia

1

Yes

Ghana

1

Yes

Glorieuse Islands

Uninhabited/not permanent

Guinea

1

Yes

Guinea-Bissau

Yes

Juan de Nova Island

Uninhabited/not permanent

Kenya

5

Yes

Kerguelen

Uninhabited/not permanent

Lesotho

No ocean

Liberia

Yes

Libya

1

Yes

Madagascar

2

Yes

Malawi

No ocean

Mali

No ocean

Mauritania

Yes

Mauritius

3

Yes

Mayotte

Yes

Morocco

9

Yes

Mozambique

2

Yes

Namibia

1

Yes

Niger

No ocean

Nigeria

2

Yes

Reunion

Yes

Rwanda

No ocean

Saint Helena

Yes

Sao Tome and Principe

1

Yes

Senegal

5

Yes

Seychelles

3

Yes

Sierra Leone

Yes

Somalia

9

Yes

South Africa

7

Yes

South Sudan

No ocean

St. Paul and Amsterdam Islands

Uninhabited/not permanent

Sudan

3

Yes

Tanzania

4

Yes

Togo

1

Yes

Tristan da Cunha

Yes

Tromelin

Uninhabited/not permanent

Tunisia

1

Yes

Uganda

No ocean

Zambia

No ocean

Zimbabwe

No ocean

Africa Exclusive Economic Zones

Table 4

EEZ areas calculated according to EEZ Status & Calculations. [3][4][5]

GeoArea

EEZ Area (km2)

% of EEZ >200 m

Algeria

131,000

93%

Angola

495,000

90%

Ascension

446,000

100%

Bassas da India

121,000

100%

Benin

35,000

91%

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cabo Verde

801,000

99%

Cameroon

14,000

21%

Central African Republic

Chad

Chagos Archipelago

649,000

97%

Comoros

164,000

100%

Congo

34,000

76%

Côte d’Ivoire

171,000

93%

Crozet

575,000

99%

Democratic Republic of the Congo

13,000

81%

Djibouti

7,000

70%

Egypt

241,000

81%

Equatorial Guinea

304,000

96%

Eritrea

77,000

23%

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Europa Island

128,000

100%

Gabon

199,000

81%

Gambia

22,000

76%

Ghana

227,000

90%

Glorieuse Islands

43,000

98%

Guinea

101,000

52%

Guinea-Bissau

75,000

54%

Juan de Nova Island

63,000

99%

Kenya

113,000

93%

Kerguelen

550,000

89%

Lesotho

Liberia

251,000

93%

Libya

364,000

82%

Madagascar

1,190,000

90%

Malawi

Mali

Mauritania

173,000

80%

Mauritius

1,278,000

97%

Mayotte

67,000

98%

Morocco

280,000

79%

Mozambique

562,000

86%

Namibia

562,000

83%

Niger

Nigeria

177,000

76%

Reunion

315,000

100%

Rwanda

Saint Helena

449,000

100%

Sao Tome and Principe

131,000

99%

Senegal

123,000

82%

Seychelles

1,338,000

96%

Sierra Leone

160,000

83%

Somalia

780,000

94%

South Africa

1,547,000

90%

South Sudan

St. Paul and Amsterdam Islands

512,000

100%

Sudan

61,000

80%

Tanzania

240,000

93%

Togo

15,000

93%

Tristan da Cunha

758,000

100%

Tromelin

274,000

100%

Tunisia

99,000

33%

Uganda

Zambia

Zimbabwe

