Data, Notebook, and Figures Repositories

GDSCA 2022 Data Repo

https://github.com/ocean-discovery-league/gdsca-2022-data

The data used in the 2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment is available to the public in the gdsca-2022-data GitHub repo.

Note: The data in the repo has been cleaned of all potentally personally identifiable information of the survey participants.

GDSCA 2022 Notebook Repo

https://github.com/ocean-discovery-league/gdsca-2022-notebook

A Python Jupyter Notebook was used to analyze the gathered data and generate the figures used in the assessment. The notebook is available in the gdsca-2022-notebook GitHub repo.

Please see the README file in the repo for more information about setting up and running the notebook.

Note: The notebook will not render the figures in Section 2 Demographics correctly. See the README file for more information.

GDSCA 2022 Figures Repo

https://github.com/ocean-discovery-league/gdsca-2022-figures

A reference copy of every figure generated by the notebook, including all the figures used the assessment report, plus many additional figures, is available in the gdsca-2022-figures GitHub repo.

The repo also has copies of the gdsca-2022-notebook run across all eight regions of the study with output saved inline for reference.

Note: The copies of the reference notebooks will not have the correct figures for section 2, but correct copies of those figures are available as separate images files in the repo.