The 2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment, conducted by the Ocean Discovery League, is a baseline assessment of the technical and human capacity for deep-sea exploration and research in every coastal area with deep ocean worldwide. To our knowledge, it is the most comprehensive global assessment of deep-sea capabilities ever conducted.

From 200 to nearly 11,000 meters below sea level, the deep sea encompasses the single largest—and arguably the most critical—biosphere on Earth. Globally, nearly two-thirds of all exclusive economic zones (EEZs) combined have water depths between 2,000 and 6,000 meters, making this a particularly critical depth range to access.

This assessment includes online survey and manual research data for 186 geographical areas divided into six global regions: Europe, Asia, Northern America, Africa, Oceania, and Latin America & the Caribbean. The results demonstrate the unique regional and subregional challenges and opportunities facing deep-sea research and exploration in each location.

This report provides the baseline information necessary to strategically develop, equitably implement, and quantitatively measure the impact of deep-sea exploration and research capacity development over the coming years. With the 2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment, it is now possible to measure the evolution of local capacity over the next decade, an important indicator of progress during the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

The 2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment is an official activity of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.