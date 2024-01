The 2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment, conducted by the Ocean Discovery League, is a baseline assessment of the technical and human capacity for deep-sea exploration and research in every coastal area with deep ocean worldwide. This assessment includes online survey and manual research data for 186 geographical areas divided into six global regions: Europe, Asia, Northern America, Africa, Oceania, and Latin America & the Caribbean. The results demonstrate the unique regional and subregional challenges and opportunities facing deep-sea research and exploration in each location.

The 2022 Global Deep-Sea Capacity Assessment is an official activity of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.